Iga Swiatek is ready to public sale the racquet with which she gained the 2022 Roland Garros and US Open titles for charity, the Polish World No. 1 mentioned on Thursday.

In her Instagram submit, the 21-year-old mentioned, “It’s time to make something for a good cause before Christmas… After this intense season I prepared something special for the auction of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. Last year it was tennis practice with me which took place in Warsaw in November (all the best to Nina and her dad!). Next year I’ll meet the winners of the auction in… Paris.

“I’m giving for the auction double invitation for my first round match in Roland Garros 2023 and an opportunity to meet with me in person behind the scenes after the match. An invitation will allow winners of the auction to watch all matches at the stadium that day and to watch my match from a very good place in players’ boxes with access to the VIP area. I hope this experience is going to be something really unforgettable.

“Moreover, I’m donating to the auction a racquet with my signature. The racquet I played with and won two Grand Slams this year – Roland Garros and US Open. I hope you’ll like my auction this year. Our joint aim is important. The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is collecting funds to fight with sepsis in Polish hospitals.”

Swiatek additionally teamed up with fellow tennis gamers Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day particular occasion titled “Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine” on July 23 in Krakow to boost funds for individuals affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has been vocal about her assist for the beleaguered nation, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat.

In an unbelievable 2022 season, Swiatek clinched eight titles, together with two Majors, and had a record-breaking unbeaten streak of 37 matches. Coached by Tomasz Wiktorowski, the Polish participant grabbed the highest spot within the WTA Rankings quickly after the then World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Ash Barty introduced her retirement.