IMB vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket T10 Fantasy Hint: INB vs UMA, Playing 11 For Today’s Match at Cartama Oval, 6:00 PM, March 2,Thu

INB vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Indo-Bulgarian vs American University of Malta ,Playing 11s For Today’s Match 2 at Cartama Oval, Cartama, 6:00 PM IST, March 2, Thursday

Indo-Bulgarian vs American University of Malta Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

TOSS: The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian vs American University of Malta will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Time: March 2, Thurssday, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

INB vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: D Patankar, A Dunbar

Batters: V Prasath(VC), C Webstar, A Dhiman

Bowlers: P Mishra, J Patel, R Dhiman

All-Rounders: D Krasimirov, C Lakov, B George

INB vs AUM Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Chris Webster(C), Suraj Negi, Arjun Dhiman-l, Jamie Batten, P Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Adrian Leslie Dunbar, Shafquat Khan, Hristo Lakov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Lavesh Sharma

American University Of Malta: Rocky Dianish, Mohit Panchal, Amandeep Ralhan, Gaurav Joshi(C), Abhishek Kuntala, Varun Prasath, Basil George, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah, Jaspal Singh