Impossible To Beat India On Spinning Tracks, Pakistan Tried But It Didnt Happen, Admits Former PCB Chief

Impossible To Beat India On Spinning Tracks, Pakistan Tried But It Didn’t Happen, Admits Former PCB Chief

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja heaped praise on the Indian team on winning both the Tests against Australia in the ongoing BGT.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ramiz Raja (R). (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja reckoned that India know how to execute their game on spinning tracks at home which Pakistan can’t. Raja’s comments come after India defeated Australia on the second Test in the ongoing Border Gavasar Trophy to take a 2-0 series lead.

India won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days. The hosts the same number of days to win the second game too. In both these games, both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took 17 and 14 wickets respectively.

“It’s impossible to beat Team India in India. An ordinary performance against spin. Nine wickets were dismissed in one session. Jadeja produced an excellent bowling performance,” Raja, a former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, said in his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer also took a dig at his own nation’s inability to win matches at home despite producing spinning tracks. “It’s almost impossible to beat India on spinning tracks. The strategy is very successful.

“Pakistan also tried to prepare spin tracks and defeat the opposition, but it didn’t happen. Not only India kept the conditions right but also they trusted their execution and talent to destroy the Australian batting attack,” added Raja, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs.











