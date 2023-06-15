IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI For Match 8 Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup India A Women vs Nepal Women 15 Jun 2023

Here is the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-A-W vs NP-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-A-W vs NP-W Playing 11s Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India A Women vs Nepal Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Series.
TOSS – The Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup match toss between India A Women vs Nepal Women will take place at 10.30 AM IST
Time – June 15, Thursday.
Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf.
IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team
Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, Kabita Joshi, Ishwori Bist, Rubina Chhetry, Kajal Shrestha(c), Saraswati Kumari, Uma Chetry(vc)
IN-A-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XIs
India A Women: Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat(C), Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja, Yashasri, Uma Chetry(wk), Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap
Nepal Women: Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Joshi, Ishwori Bist, Rubina Chhetry(C), Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Kajal Shrestha(wk), Saraswati Kumari