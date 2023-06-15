Menu
IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI For Match 8 Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup India A Women vs Nepal Women 15 Jun 2023

By: admin

Date:


  IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India A Women vs Nepal Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground on Thursday, 11 AM IST June 15

 Here is the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-A-W vs NP-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-A-W vs NP-W Playing 11s Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India A Women vs Nepal Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup Series.

IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
TOSS – The Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup match toss between India A Women vs Nepal Women will take place at 10.30 AM IST

Time – June 15, Thursday.

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf.

IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team

Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, Kabita Joshi, Ishwori Bist, Rubina Chhetry, Kajal Shrestha(c), Saraswati Kumari, Uma Chetry(vc)

IN-A-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XIs

India A Women: Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat(C), Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja, Yashasri, Uma Chetry(wk), Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap

Nepal Women: Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Joshi, Ishwori Bist, Rubina Chhetry(C), Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Kajal Shrestha(wk), Saraswati Kumari










