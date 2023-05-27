Home

Sports

In-Form Shubman Gill Thanks Captain Hardik Pandya For Success At Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill will be playing his third Indian Premier League final in a row. He has earlier played the 2021 (KKR) and 2022 (Gujarat Titans) finals too.



Shubman Gill and Hradik Pandya share a laugh after Gujarat Titans qualified for IPL 2023 final. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill thanked Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya for giving him the freedom to play his own game after the former scored his third century in the ongoing IPL 2023 powering the defending champions to their second consecutive final.

Riding on Gill’s 129 off just 60 balls, Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and fixed their final date with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

During the knock, Gill broke several records and also clinched the Orange Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis. “Last year before the start of IPL, he (Hardik) was the first person who came to me and told me ‘you play how you want to play’,” Gill said after the game.

We are still not over Gill’s batting masterclass from last night 🙌 He Visualised it even before it’s execution 😎#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/AmpTixDw2x — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2023

The stylish right-hander kept his captain’s faith and played a major role in Gujarat Titans’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2023. This year too, the 2018 U-19 World Cup winner single-handedly took his team to the final, amassing 851 runs from 16 games with one match to go.

“I think before getting a chance to play for Gujarat Titans, I was trying to play as someone I wasn’t. He gave me the confidence to play how I want to play,” said Gill who moved from Kolkata Knight Riders to Gujarat Titans last year.

Incidentally, it is Gill’s third IPL final in a row. In 2021, Gill was a part of the KKR squad that played the final against CSK. Last year, Gill scored 45 not out in the final against Rajasthan Royals to guide Gujarat Titans through to maiden IPL trophy.

Heaping high praise for the youngster, Hardik stated Gill would rule world cricket in years to come. “He deserves it, every success he deserves it. This man is going to be an amazing cricketer, not just for franchise cricket but for India as well. He is going to be a biggest superstar in world cricket,” Hardik said.















