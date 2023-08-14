In Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohlis Absence; Spotlight on Captain Jasprit Bumrahs Fitness in Ireland Series Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Home

In Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Absence; Spotlight on Captain Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness in Ireland Series Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback.

Mumbai: Now that the Windies tour is over, a few players would get a much-needed break ahead of the all-important Asia Cup that will be followed by the ODI World Cup – but before that there is the Ireland T20Is. The Indian team will play three T20Is versus Ireland starting August 18 after which the Asia Cup 2023 team would be announced. India will have a new captain for the Irish tour and that would be Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the national side after an injury and hence the spotlight would be on him to see if his fitness is good.

India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Sanju Samson.

As per reports the squad for the Asia Cup would be announced this week.

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.















