Inaugural Edition Of Zim Afro T10 League To Start On July 20, Player Auction Dates To Be Revealed Soon

The Zim Afro T10 League is first of its kind cricket tournament in the country. The competition comprise of six teams.



Harare will host all the game of Zim Afro T10 League. (Image: Twitter)

Harare: The much-awaited Zim Afro T10 League will start on July 20 with the grand finale scheduled for July 29, the organisers announced on Friday. The dates for the player auction and the fixtures will be announced soon. All the matches in the inaugural edition of the franchise-based T10 tournament will be played in Harare.

The league will feature six privately owned teams. The tournament, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, hopes to capture the imagination of fans in the country and around the world by bringing some of the best cricketers from across the world to the picturesque city of Harare.

“The introduction of franchise-based cricket in the form of the Zim Afro T10 is a watershed moment in the history of the game in Zimbabwe and I am very proud to be associated with it, as it promises to entertain and captivate the fans in the country and elsewhere across the globe,” Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

As far as country’s cricket is concerned, Zimbabwe are playing in the ODI World Cup qualifier at home. They head into the tournament with two wins from two warm-up games, the latest against Scotland.

Brandon McMullen fell one run short of a half-century as Scotland were bowled out for 163 having been put into bat by hosts Zimbabwe. The right-hander put on an innings-high partnership of 47 runs with Matthew Cross for the second wicket before the latter was bowled by Brad Evans for 32.

McMullen was unable to build another partnership before he was dismissed by Ryan Burl for 49, with late cameos from Jack Jarvis (26) and Christopher McBride (20) pushing Scotland past 150.

In response, Zimbabwe chased the modest total inside 25 overs with six wickets to spare. Sikandar Raza top scored with 44 from 28 balls while Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine both made 37, with Micheal Leask’s two quick wickets only providing temporary resistance.















