INB vs VOC Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11, Fantasy Cricket European Cricket League T10 Group B Indo-Bulgarian vs V.O.C. Rotterdam

INB vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs V.O.C. Rotterdam, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 12 AM IST March 3, Friday

INB vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian and V.O.C. Rotterdam will take place at 11.30 PM IST

Time – 12 AM IST, March 3, Friday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

INB vs VOC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Adrian-Leslie Dunbar

Batsmen – Pieter Seelaar, Arjun Dhiman-I (c), Burhan Niaz

All-rounders – Jelte Schoonheim (vc), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Arnav Jain

Bowlers – Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Arthur Koppejan, Lavesh Sharma

INB vs VOC Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Arjun Dhiman-I, Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Hristo Lakov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Prakash Mishra©, Rohit Dhiman, Prashant Verma

V.O.C. Rotterdam: Francois Fourie, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz, Pieter Seelaar, Daan van-Everdingen, Jelte Schoonheim, Arnav Jain, Asief Hoseinbaks, Siebe van Wingerden, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Arthur Koppejan











