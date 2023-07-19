Home

IND-A 124/1 (24) | IND A Vs PAK A Live Cricket Score and Updates: Sai Sudharsan, Nikhil Jose Keep India In Control

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Today, India-A takes on their Pakistani counterparts in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 game at the Premedasa in Colombo. Pak Won The Toss Decided To Bat. Stay Tuned for Live Updates

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates

India A vs Pakistan A (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates: India versus Pakistan in any sport is a game that has high stakes, thanks to diplomatic reasons between the two countries. But all said and done, India and Pakistan are two giant cricketing powerhouses. Today, India-A takes on their Pakistani counterparts in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 game at the Premedasa in Colombo.

What are the Probable 11 of India A vs Pakistan A for their ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

India-A Vs Pakistan-A Key Highlights:

Pak Won The Toss Decided To Bat

Pakistan all out for 205 runs

India needs 206 runs to finish as table toppers in group B

RS Hangargekar takes a five-wicket haul

Manav Suthar takes a three-wicket haul

Nishant and Riyan take one wicket each

Qasim Akram scores 48 runs

Sahibzada Farhan scores 35 runs

Squads:

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt















