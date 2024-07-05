IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Match Report, July 05, 2024

Toss India chose to bowl vs South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and India elected to bowl in first women’s T20I against South Africa in Chennai.

They opted for a three-pronged spin attack on a black-soil Chepauk surface Harmanpreet felt would take turn. For the record, this is India’s first women’s T20I at this venue.

Shreyanka Patil, the offspinner, was a surprise exclusion from India’s XI, with the team management opting to field Radha Yadav, the left-arm spinner instead, with Asha Sobhana and Deepti Sharma.

In the batting, D Hemalatha got an opportunity to make the No. 3 spot her own with Yastika Bhatia still missing due to an injury. She played four of the five games in Bangladesh with positive returns. It was Richa Ghosh's 50th T20I.

The series is seen as the last lap of preparation for both these sides leading into the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh this October. While India have the Women’s Asia Cup to look forward to later this month, this could likely be South Africa’s last series leading into the World Cup.

India are looking for a sweep of the entire tour, having won the ODIs 3-0 apart from winning the one-off Test in Chennai last week.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh