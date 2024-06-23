Sports

IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Match Report, June 23, 2024

India 220 for 4 (Mandhana 90, Harmanpreet 42) beat South Africa 215 for 8 (Wolvaardt 61, Reddy 2-36, Deepti 2-27) by six wickets

A Smriti Mandhana masterclass and Arundhati Reddy‘s sharp bowling helped India beat South Africa by six wickets in the third and final ODI and seal the series 3-0 in Bengaluru.
Playing in front of 15,000 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, crowd-favourite Mandhana led India’s small chase of 216 but narrowly missed out on a century, making 90 off 83 balls. She finished the series with 343 runs after two hundred in the first two games. Mandhana’s total was also the most runs scored in a three-match women’s series, as she surpassed Laura Wolvaardt’s 335 against Sri Lanka in April 2024.

She put on 61-run and 62-run stands with Shafali Verma (25) and Priya Punia (28), India’s new no.3, to get the chase going. Seven of her 11 fours came on the offside, with six of them towards the cover region alone. Alongside Harmanpreet Kaur (42 0ff 48), she shared 48 off 47 to blunt the South African attack. Adapting to different pitches and situations, Mandhana has shown immense maturity and clarity to play long innings, not just once but thrice, in a row. However, a top edge to Ayabonga Khaka at short fine leg in the 31st over ended her knock. India needed 45 from the remaining 19 overs then and the rest of the batters completed the formalities with 9.2 overs to spare.

This was after South Africa suffered a collapse, where they lost eight wickets for 76 runs.


