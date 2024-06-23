IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Match Report, June 23, 2024

She put on 61-run and 62-run stands with Shafali Verma (25) and Priya Punia (28), India’s new no.3, to get the chase going. Seven of her 11 fours came on the offside, with six of them towards the cover region alone. Alongside Harmanpreet Kaur (42 0ff 48), she shared 48 off 47 to blunt the South African attack. Adapting to different pitches and situations, Mandhana has shown immense maturity and clarity to play long innings, not just once but thrice, in a row. However, a top edge to Ayabonga Khaka at short fine leg in the 31st over ended her knock. India needed 45 from the remaining 19 overs then and the rest of the batters completed the formalities with 9.2 overs to spare.