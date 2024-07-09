Sports

IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Match Report, July 09, 2024

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 9, 2024
0 70 1 minute read
IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Match Report, July 09, 2024

Toss India chose to bowl vs South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss as India elected to bowl in their quest to level the T20I series under overcast Chennai skies.

Laura Wolvaadt, her South African counterpart, wanted to bat first anyway, so both sides got what they wanted as they build towards the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

Both sides announced unchanged XIs from Sunday’s washout where South Africa posted 177 for 6 courtesy Tazmin Brits, who struck her second straight half-century, and Anneke Bosch.
Richa Ghosh continued to sit out due to a concussion, that she suffered in the first T20I, as a precautionary measure, which meant another opportunity for Assam wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.

This is South Africa’s final game ahead of the T20 World Cup. A win here will help them end a tough tour with some silverware after losses in the ODIs and the one-off Test. India travel to Sri Lanka next week to play the Asia Cup.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Uma Chetry (wk), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 9, 2024
0 70 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Match Report, July 05, 2024

IND v SA [W] 2024, IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Match Report, July 05, 2024

July 5, 2024
Virat Kohli applauds Jasprit Bumrah for bringing India back into games 'again and again and again'

Virat Kohli applauds Jasprit Bumrah for bringing India back into games ‘again and again and again’

July 4, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 - Massive crowds congregate in and around Wankhede ahead of Indian team's arrival

T20 World Cup 2024 – Massive crowds congregate in and around Wankhede ahead of Indian team’s arrival

July 4, 2024
Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian to be ranked No.1 T20I allrounder

Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian to be ranked No.1 T20I allrounder

July 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow