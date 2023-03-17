Home

Sports

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Sensational Mohammad Shami Reduces Australia To A Whimper At Wankhede

Mohammed Shami’s second spell was nothing less than spectacular as he wrecked Josh Inglis’ stumps, followed up with two back-to-back wicket-maidens to ensure that the Australians were out of batters in next to nothing time.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Sensational Mohammad Shami bowls One Of His Best Spells As India Display Awesome Skills On The Field

Mumbai: When India began their One-Day International series against Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, one could expect a massive score from the visitors after they were sent into bat by India skipper Hardik Pandya. Would not have been surprising, given that this small ground allows even miscues to fly to the boundaries in all directions and frequently over them. By the look of things, the Australians were indeed headed in that direction with Mitchell Marsh in action, but the Indians came roaring back, led by Mohammad Shami, who sent down one of his best spells in recent times.

Shami’s second spell was nothing less than spectacular. After he wrecked Josh Inglis’ stumps, he followed up with two back-to-back wicket-maidens to ensure that the Australians were out of batters in next to nothing time and then were reduced to a whimper.

Shami was unplayable in those three overs. After having taken care of Inglis in his 4th over, Shami had Cameron Green all at sea, being beaten twice past his outside edge before the seamer blasted through to bring one back to send the off-stump flying.

Shami could have had two wickets off two deliveries if Shubman Gill had held on to the chance offered by Marcus Stoinis but that was the only real glitch in the field.

Shami was not to be denied as Gill made amends in the next over and Stoinis too was back in the dressing room.

The medium-pacer was in a zone, especially in his second essay. The spell read three wickets for eight runs of three overs, with two maidens. His seam presentation and line and length were immaculate on a track that did provide a little assistance as he sent down by far one of his best spells in the recent past.

The Indian bowlers and fielders were on point most of the time, not wilting under the assault from Marsh and Steve Smith. The fielding improved as the inning progressed with Ravindra Jadeja taking a fine catch to dismiss the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne off Kuldeep Yadav and then Gill added two very good snares at slip to get rid off Stoinis and Sean Abbott.

What was refreshing, was to see the Indian team transform into the ODI colours effortlessly, with Pandya getting it right with everything he did along with seamers showing fine form and the spinners, crucially including Yadav, who has been out of action for a while, joining the party decisively. All good signs with the World Cup being the next important target and almost all the potential protagonists on display.











