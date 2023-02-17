12.4 C
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Rohit-Rahul Key For Host, India Trail By 242 Runs

live

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: Senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked four wickets while the spin duo of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as India bowled out Australia for 263 on Day One of the second Test.

Rohit Sharma (C)

13* (34) 1×4, 0x6

KL Rahul

4 (20) 0x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(2-0-4-0)*

Matthew Kuhnemann

(4-1-6-0)

New Delhi, Feb 17: Senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked four wickets while the spin duo of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as India bowled out Australia for 263 on Day One of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

For Australia, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, left-handed opener Usman Khawaja was precise in footwork and pristine in strokeplay to make 81, the first fifty by a visiting batter on the ongoing tour. Peter Handscomb looked impressive in his 72 not out. But losing wickets in back-to-back fashion thrice may come to hurt them later on.

The final session began with Australia reaching 200 in 59.4 overs. Handscomb started off by using the pace from Axar Patel’s delivery to guide past slip for a boundary. When Jadeja pitched outside the off-stump, Handscomb was quick to go on backfoot and punch past backward-point for another boundary.

After Handscomb got his fifty in 110 balls, Jadeja broke the stubborn 59-run stand by trapping Pat Cummins lbw, with the Australian skipper burning a review. Two balls later, Jadeja castled Todd Murphy through the gate.

Nathan Lyon was delightful in punching and driving off Shami. But the pacer had the last laugh, sending Lyon’s off-stump on a cartwheel ride. Jadeja had Handscomb caught on 67, but replays showed he overstepped and was called no-ball.

On the very next ball, Handscomb slog-swept Jadeja over deep square leg for a sumptuous boundary. In the next over, Shami brought Australia’s innings to a close by casting debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

Earlier in the morning, Australia survived a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to get a 50-run opening partnership. But India bounced back courtesy of Ashwin, Jadeja and Shami. After Shami conceded four byes down leg on the first ball of the session, he had Warner trapped lbw in the opening over.

But the left-handed batter immediately took a review and was saved as replays showed an inside edge. Khawaja, on the other hand, was off the mark with a nice glance on an overpitched delivery off Mohammed Siraj. He then made use of fuller balls from Shami by hitting two boundaries through the vacant space in the off-side.

Warner was kept on a tight leash by Ashwin bowling from round the wicket. Though he was using his feet to counter the ace off-spinner, Warner was still all at sea as Ashwin found turn, bounce and grip. But he managed to get off the mark on his 21st delivery.

While Warner punched Siraj through the gap at cover, Khawaja was delightful in dancing down the pitch to loft Ashwin over mid-off for six. Though Shami and Siraj asked tough questions of the openers, Khawaja and Warner managed to get a couple of boundaries in a 50-run partnership for the opening stand.

But shortly after that, Warner’s 44-ball vigil ended as Shami, coming in from round the wicket, got the left-handed batter forward and found some movement to draw the outside edge and keeper KS Bharat took the catch to his left.

Khawaja was proficient in sweeping as well as bringing the reverse-sweep and slog-sweep, taking boundaries off Ashwin and Jadeja. Marnus Labuschagne began with an eye-catchy leaning drive off Shami and then whipped off Ashwin as well as swept off Jadeja.

But in the 23rd over, Ashwin struck twice in three balls. Labuschagne was first to fall, as Ashwin got an off-break delivery to spin in and beat the right-hander’s inside edge to trap him lbw in front of the middle stump.

He then closed the over by trapping Smith with a slider which the right-handed batter tried to meet by coming forward but gave a low catch behind to Bharat. Khawaja got to overturn an lbw decision off Jadeja and reached his fifty in the final over before lunch.

Post lunch, Travis Head began by slashing Shami through gully for a boundary. He was patient against Ashwin, and when the off-spinner flighted a fuller delivery in the 31st over, Head was quick to dance down the pitch to slam a six down the ground.

But in the very next over, Head flashed hard off Shami on seeing some width. But he perfectly nicked to second slip, who took the catch above his shoulder. Handscomb got going by punching and driving off Shami to collect back-to-back boundaries.

When Jadeja arrived, Handscomb was really quick in punching him through cover for a boundary, followed by cutting past point for the same result. Khawaja, on the other hand, brought out a reverse sweep and ramp against Jadeja for back-to-back boundaries.

When Axar Patel pitched it slower down leg, Khawaja was quick to tickle through fine leg. He then brought out the reverse sweep again off Jadeja. But the left-arm spinner had the last laugh as Khawaja shaped himself for a reverse sweep, only to see K.L. Rahul diving full length to his right to take a stunning one-handed catch. It gave Jadeja his 250th Test wicket while Khawaja was left stunned and down on his knees.

In the next over, Ashwin struck from round the wicket angle, fetching turn and bounce to take the shoulder edge of Alex Carey’s bat to slip. But Cummins decided to counterattack, slamming a brace of slog-sweep sixes off Ashwin over a deep mid-wicket stand. He would then glance and flick off Siraj for back-to-back boundaries to take Australia safely to tea.

Post tea, Handscomb and Cummins resisted for 11 overs. But once Cummins fell, India were quick in bowling them out though Handscomb was not dismissed by any Indian bowler.

At Stumps India were on 21/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the crease.




  • 5:03 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: That’s it! On comes the end of Day 1 and India finish the session with 21/0. The host trail by 242 runs and as there is a lot of work needs to be done on Day 2.



  • 4:40 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Just 5 overs for Day’s play, India have put up 13 runs so far in the 2nd innings. AUS 13/0 (4)



  • 4:29 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: First over of the re-start and the host put up 5 runs on the board. Captain Rohit Sharma went off the mark with a boundary. Positive start from the Men in Blue. AUS 5/0 (1)



  • 4:23 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: The Indian bowlers were in top notch form today as Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were too good for the visitors. In a few moments time, India will come out to bat and would be looking to keep up with the momentum.



  • 4:14 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: OUT!! Shami cleans up Kunhemann as well! Australia are all out on 263 and Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets. AUS 263



  • 4:01 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Peter Handscomb is now moving towards the 70s. Can he do something special from here on? Would be tough but not impossible. AUS 254/9 (76.3)



  • 3:53 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: OUT!! Shami gets the better of Nathan Lyon! Knocks him over in some style! The visitors are in the verge of an All-OUT! Kunhemann is the new batter in. AUS 246/9 (74.3)



  • 3:42 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Australia are on the backfoot and India have taken control of the game as of now. With 2 wickets in hand and with Handscomb set in the middle, the Aussies need to come up with a Plan B. AUS 245/8 (73)



  • 3:34 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: 70 overs have been bowled for the day and Australia are now at 233/8. Ashwin, Jadeja have been the key men in India’s success so far. But on the other hand Peter Handscomb, who is in his 60s is fighting for the visitors. AUS 233/8



  • 3:23 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Through the GATES! Ravindra Jadeja gets his second in the over as Todd Murphy is clean bowled for a four-ball duck. AUS 227/8







Published Date: February 17, 2023 5:14 PM IST







