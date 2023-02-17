IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mohammed Shamis Gesture To Fan Who Breached Security Wins Hearts

Home

India are playing the second Test match against Australia in New Delhi in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami won hearts when he asked police to be kind to a fan who breached security to meet the Indian players on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday.

Meanwhile, India reduced Australia to 199/6 at Tea. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Shami (2/41) added one wicket each while Ravindra Jadeja (1/44) claimed his first scalp of the match in the second session of the day.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja was the top-scorer for the visitors with a patient 81 before a stunning one-handed catch sent him back to the dressing room.











