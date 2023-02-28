IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 India vs Australia Test Match Holkar Stadium Indore 9.30 AM IST March 1 Wed

Home

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia Test Match At Holkar Stadium Indore 9.30 AM IST March 1 Wednesday

Here is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3rd Test Dream11 Guru Tips and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st Test game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs – 3rd Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – 3rd Test.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia Test Match At Holkar Stadium Indore 9.30 AM IST March 1 Wednesday. (Image: Twitter- BCCI)

IND vs AUS BGT Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd Test: On the eve of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India here, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday maintained the suspense over KL Rahul-Shubman Gill conundrum, saying that the former's recent removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything. Rahul's performance in the last 10 Tests has been very underwhelming and despite the backing from head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, it is evident that his spot in the playing XI for third Test is doubtful after he was removed as vice-captain recently.

TOSS: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3rd test match toss between India and Australia, will take place at 9:00 AM IST – on March 1.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Alex Carey, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy.

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith.

IND vs AUS probable playing XIs

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc/Lance Morris, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

