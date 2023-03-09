3.8 C
New York

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 11 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja’s Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1

live

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test Cricket Scorecard and Updates: A scintillating unbeaten century from Usman Khawaja helped Australia finish day one of fourth Test on a commanding 255/4 against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Usman Khawaja

104* (251) 15×4, 0x6

Cameron Green

49 (64) 8×4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(17-2-65-2)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(20-2-49-1)

Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live, Ind vs Aus updates, Ind vs Aus match, Ind vs Aus update, Ind vs Aus score, Ind vs Aus Cricket, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 4th Test squads, Ind vs Aus 4th Test toss, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live online score, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live score updates.
Highlights | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja’s Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1

Ahmedabad, Mar 9: A scintillating unbeaten century from Usman Khawaja helped Australia finish day one of fourth Test on a commanding 255/4 against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

After Australia elected to bat first on a nice batting pitch, Khawaja kept his calm, played late and with soft hands to hit 15 fours in his unbroken 251-ball stay at the crease to notch up Australia’s first century of the tour.

He had useful partnerships of 61, 79 and 85 with Travis Head, Steve Smith and Cameron Green, who remained unbeaten on 49 off 64 balls at stumps, and helped Australia get a slight upper hand in the match.

The final session began with India’s persistence paying off as Steve Smith tried to push defensively off Ravindra Jadeja. But he got an inside edge onto the pad, and was hard enough to dislodge the stumps.

Peter Handscomb tried to be the enforcer with delightful back-to-back boundaries off Umesh Yadav’s short balls. But his promising stay at the crease came to an end when Mohammed Shami beat Handscomb’s outside edge to send the off stump on a cartwheel ride.

Khawaja and Cameron Green capitalised on fuller deliveries from Ashwin and Jadeja to hit five boundaries collectively, before India took the new ball from 81st over. In the first over with a new ball from Umesh, Green was comfortable in cutting and driving off him.

Shami’s delivery on pads was tucked by Khawaja through square leg, while Green pulled and drove through mid-off to take two boundaries in the 85th over. Khawaja got his 14th Test century by clipping Shami through square leg, with a wide smile and leap of joy showing his happiness on reaching three-figure mark at the stroke of stumps.

Brief Scores: Australia 255/4 in 90 overs (Usman Khawaja 104 not out, Cameron Green 49 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/65, Ravindra Jadeja 1/49) against India




  • 4:52 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: STUMPS! Australia finish Day 1 riding on Usman Khawaja’s hundred and got themselves 255 runs on the board. AUS 255/4 (90)



  • 4:34 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: CENTURY FOR USMAN KHAWAJA! What a well constructed innings from the Australian! With this ton, the visitors are now on top as we come towards the end of day’s play.



  • 4:15 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: Usman Khawaja is heading towards a century as Australia have taken firm control of the day with only few overs left to play. AUS 234/4



  • 3:56 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: 200 comes up for Australia with a single from Usman Khawaja off Axar Patel. The visitors have been playing defensive cricket in the last few overs. AUS 201/4 (81)



  • 3:50 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: Back-to-back maidens from Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel. AUS 198/4 (79)



  • 3:44 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: FYI, Usman Khawaja is yet to score a century on Indian soil. Can he get to three figures?



  • 3:42 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: Axar Patel replaces Mohammed Shami. Spin from both ends now. Meanwhile, there is no stopping Usman Khawaja. The southpaw is playing some of the beautiful shots on offer and is just 14 runs away from his 14th Test ton. Maiden over from Axar. AUS 198/4 (77)



  • 3:36 PM IST


    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: It has been a good few overs after TEA for India as the hosts took two wickets, including that of Steve Smith. However, Usman Khawaja seems to be a thorn in their neck as the southpaw has moved into 80s. The way Khawaja is batting, looks like he might get to three figures soon. Drinks are on the field. AUS 191/4 (75)







Published Date: March 9, 2023 5:30 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh