Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs

Sports

live

Virat Kohli

59* (128) 5×4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

16 (54) 0x4, 1×6

Nathan Lyon

(37-4-75-1)*

Matthew Kuhnemann

(13-0-43-1)

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3

Ahmedabad, March 11: Opener Shubman Gill scored his second Test century, and his first in India, while Virat Kohli looked at his fluent best to be unbeaten on 59 as the hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at stumps on day three of fourth Test.

On another hot day at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill dazzled the most with his 128 off 235 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six. Kohli, on the other hand, overcame a nervous start before tea to get his first fifty in the format, with the help of five fours, since the Cape Town Test in January 2022 to put India in a strong position.

The final session began with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy operating in tandem. Gill continued from where he left in the second session, bringing out the reverse sweep off Murphy for four. With him and Kohli rotating the strike, Gill broke a five-over non-boundary period by dancing down the pitch to whip Lyon through mid-wicket.

Kohli welcomed Starc by driving through mid-off with the straight bat and then ended the over by clipping through the square leg for a brace of boundaries. He grew better as the overs progressed, driving Murphy through cover for a boundary.

When Starc pitched back of the length, Kohli was quick to open the bat face and dab through third man for four. Australia finally had a wicket in the 79th over when an exhausted Gill was on the backfoot to face a full off-break ball from Lyon. He was trapped right in front of the stumps after being beaten on the inside edge.

With conditions not changing much for batters, Kohli continued to get runs, tucking Lyon through the fine leg to eventually get his fifty in 107 balls and raised his bat for a half-century in Test cricket after 14 months.

Shortly after Australia took the second new ball, Ravindra Jadeja broke the shackles by dancing down the pitch to thump Matthew Kuhnemann for a six over wide long-on, three overs before stumps happened, with India amassing 101 runs from the session.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs




  • 5:24 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: STUMPS!! Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja keep host in contention as the Men in Blue now trail by 191 runs. IND 289/3



  • 4:37 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: 50 FOR VIRAT KOHLI!! It was much needed for the Indians after Shubman Gill’s departure and it has come at the right time. IND 269/3



  • 4:03 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Virat Kohli is almost within touching distance of the 40-run mark, whereas Ravindra Jadeja is taking his time to settle down and allowing Virat to take the initiative. IND 254/3



  • 3:46 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Nathan Lyon have removed Shubman Gill and now it’s down to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to steer the innings. The host still trail by over 230 runs. IND 247/3



  • 3:31 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Runs have started to come from Virat Kohli’s bat. He places Mitchell Starc beautifully towards third man and moves into 30s. IND 243/2 (77)



  • 3:26 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Shubman Gill is struggling in the middle. Looks like he is cramps in the left leg hamstring. He recently had a physio treat him o the field. Virat Kohli is batting on the other end. Four to end the over from Kohli off Todd Murphy. IND 235/2 (76)



  • 3:19 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Shubman Gill is down on the field as the physio comes out. Maybe he is feeling a little bit tightness in the muscles. Drinks are on the field. IND 228/2 (75)



  • 3:09 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Mitchell Starc is brought in to the attack and Virat Kohli sends him for a four with a lovely straight drive. The whole stadiums starts chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’. Four more to the former Indian captain in the over towards backward square leg. IND 222/2 (73)



  • 3:00 PM IST


    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Shubman Gill dances down the track and shovels Nathan Lyon through the gap for a four. He moves to 116. IND 210/2 (70)







Published Date: March 11, 2023 5:12 PM IST



Updated Date: March 11, 2023 5:12 PM IST







admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

