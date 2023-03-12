IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4: Kohlis 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead

Home

Sports

Highlights | IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli’s 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead

live

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test Highlights: Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test hundred and 75th overall in international cricket.



Summary







480 (167.2)

1st Innings



571 (178.5) Run Rate: (Current: 0.5) AUS trail by 88 runs Travis Head 3* (18) 0x4, 0x6 Matthew Kuhnemann 0 (18) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (1-0-1-0)* Ravichandran Ashwin (3-2-1-0)

Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

Virat Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia on Sunday. Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue





















