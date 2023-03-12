0.5 C
New York

IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4: Kohlis 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli’s 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead

live

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test Highlights: Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test hundred and 75th overall in international cricket.

Travis Head

3* (18) 0x4, 0x6

Matthew Kuhnemann

0 (18) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(1-0-1-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(3-2-1-0)

Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live, Ind vs Aus updates, Ind vs Aus match, Ind vs Aus update, Ind vs Aus score, Ind vs Aus Cricket, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 4th Test squads, Ind vs Aus 4th Test toss, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live online score, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live score updates.
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

Virat Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia on Sunday. Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue




  • 5:07 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: That’s it. The stumps have been drawn on Day 4 as Australia finish in three without loss at the close of day’s play. Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann are the two Australian batters at the crease. Australia are trailing by 88 runs in the second innings.



  • 4:56 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: With just four overs left in the day’s play, both Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemman are taking no risk. Spin from both ends for India. AUS 1/0 (4)



  • 4:50 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: With his knock, Virat Kohli also became India’s highest run-getter in WTC. Kohli now has got 1803 runs in 31 matches. England’s Joe Root leads the table with 3575 runs.



  • 4:47 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: And we are back in action. Australia have come up with Travis Head and nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann to open the batting in second innings. Ravi Ashwin bowls the first over for India. Maiden over to start. AUS 0/0 (1)



  • 4:34 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: OUT!!! Virat Kohli is finally dismissed for 186, caught by Marnus Labushagne off Todd Murphy. India finish at 571 with a lead of 91. Australia’s batting soon.



  • 4:29 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: DROPPED! Virat Kohli tries to go big and Peter Handscomb puts down a tough chance in the boundary. He dives to grab it low with both hands but spills. IND 571/8 (178)



  • 4:22 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: Direct hit and Umesh Yadav walks back without facing a ball. Mohammed Shami is the last man in. IND 569/8



  • 4:18 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: OUT! Ravi Ashwin goes for a biggie and is caught at the boundary. Nathan Lyon gets a wicket. No Shreyas Iyer as Umesh Yadav comes out to bat. IND 568/7







Published Date: March 12, 2023 4:28 PM IST



Updated Date: March 12, 2023 5:15 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh