Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Virat Kohli Hits 75th International Century, Breaks Plethora of Records

Virat Kohli Hits 75th International Century, Breaks Plethora of Records | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs Aus: Fans on Twitter have started showering love for Kohli and are crediting his visit to a temple in Ujjain recently to the good show with the bat.

Virat Kohli 28th Test century

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli’s search for the eluding Test century finally came to an end on Sunday during the final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. Kohli was not his usual self during his knock as he had to curb his natural instincts and take a different route to bring up his 75th international ton. The former India captain is the fastest to 75 international centuries. He has got them in 552 innings. Kohli had hit his last Test century in 2019 against Bangladesh. Fans on Twitter have started showering love for Kohli and are crediting his visit to a temple in Ujjain recently to the good show with the bat.

Here is how fans are linking Kohli’s century to his recent visit to the temple in Ujjain:

#ViratKohli scores a brilliant century. His visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain clearly brought him blessings and good luck. Well done, Virat! Keep shining both on and off the field. #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/BZtXH17IOU — Sahil Mahajan (@SahilRMahajan) March 12, 2023

At the time of filing the copy, Bharat was gone for 44. Lyon got the better of the wicketkeeper. India is in control of the game at 419 for five. Kohli looks focused and good to carry on now that the monkey is off his back.

With time still left in the Test and a WTC final spot at stake there is all to play for here.











