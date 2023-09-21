IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Australia Tour of India 2023, 1st ODI

Home

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Tips India vs Australia Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game in Mohali, at 1.30 PM IST At September 22, Friday

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Tips India vs Australia Match: Shreyas Iyer’s dodgy match-fitness will be put to ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav’s desperation to alter a dismal ODI record adds a fascinating sub-text to India’s three-game series against Australia, which also serves as final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, beginning next month. With pillars of Indian batting – skipper Rohit Sharma and the brilliant Virat Kohli — resting for the first two games along with lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it will be head coach Rahul Dravid’s final chance to assess his bench strength. The two Mumbai batters – both very different players from each other — are fighting their own little battles to be a part of the most important tournament of their lives. The 28-year-old Iyer hasn’t played much cricket in last six months due to stress fracture surgery. A stiff back just before an Asia Cup match against Pakistan raised questions about his fitness. Here is the IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.

TOSS: The Australia tour of India 2023 1st ODI match toss between India and Australia will take place at 1 PM (IST) – on September 22 Friday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Keepers – KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammad Siraj.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood















