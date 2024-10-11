Ind vs Aus – Rohit Sharma could miss Perth Test in Australia; spotlight on India’s vice-captaincy

Rohit might not play the first Test – in Perth, from November 22 – and though India played the recent Test series against Bangladesh at home without a designated vice-captain, the selectors are keen on appointing one not on a temporary basis, as has been the norm in the past, but as a long-term choice.
Before leading India in the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah was the vice-captain in the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka in March 2022. Later, he served in the position in the two-Test tour of South Africa in 2023-24 and then in the five-Test series earlier this year against England. Bumrah also led India in the T20I series in Ireland in 2023 after returning from an injury layoff. However, Bumrah needs his workload managed, which could mean missing out on certain Tests.
Gill, one India’s few all-format players alongside Bumrah, is being viewed as a long-term candidate for Test captaincy. He is said to have impressed the team management with his leadership qualities in the dressing room during India’s home series against England. Gill, 25, has never held any leadership role in Test cricket, but the selectors believe he has the potential to grow in the role.
In July, Gill led India in the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, which they won 4-1. Gill was then appointed vice-captain in the white-ball home series against Sri Lanka. Recently, Gill led India A in Duleep Trophy in a team that also had Rahul, who has also been India’s vice-captain. Gill also led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.
Even though the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will make the official decision, it is likely to be taken through a process of consultation with the team management and the BCCI top brass.
