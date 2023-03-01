Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Gets a Double Repieve in First Over During 3rd Test at Indore From Mitchell Starc; Fans REACT

Home

‘LUCKY’ Rohit Sharma Gets a Double Repieve in First Over During 3rd Test at Indore From Mitchell Starc; Fans REACT | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs Aus: Moments later, the replays showed that the ball was crashing onto the stumps. It meant had Australia taken the review, Rohit would have been back in the hut.

Indore: Who would have believed India captain Rohit Sharma would edge the first ball of a Test match and then a review will not be taken by the opposition? Yes, it happened during the third Test at Indore on Wednesday. If that was not enough, Rohit was wrapped on his pads of the next ball. What Australia did was they did not take the DRS. Moments later, the replays showed that the ball was crashing onto the stumps. It meant had Australia taken the review, Rohit would have been back in the hut.

Here is how fans reacted to the development:

Aise Luck mile to Vijay Shankar ka bhi 10 100 hota aaj… This is the only difference between Rohit Sharma and an ordinary batsman….

Rohit got planty of chances Ex: without drop catch, even in 2019 wc, Rohit’s score would be 174 — Cricket_tak_ICT (@KingOfCrick) March 1, 2023

How are you out TWICE in the same over and still not get out

If it was #ViratKohli , the finger would’ve been up even before the appeal #INDvAUS #BGT #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/YqUuEcJ5ZM — Ashik M R (@AshikMR7) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Rohit could not make the most of the reprieve as he perished for 12 off 23 balls. Kuhnemann got the big wicket of the Indian skipper.

“It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We are there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests,” Rohit said at the toss.











