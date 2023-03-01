Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Crucial For India Ahead of Indore Test

Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Crucial For India Ahead of Indore Test – Adam Gilchrist

Ind vs Aus: Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is attending an event in New Delhi, told that ‘you cannot count India out even if they are reeling’.

Adam Gilchrist on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indore: India may be ahead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with wins at Nagpur and Delhi, but the hosts are reeling at Indore during the ongoing third Test on Wednesday. After opting to bat first, India was bowled out for 109. Matthew Kuhnemann with five wickets was the wrecker-in-chief. Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is attending an event in New Delhi, told that ‘you cannot count India out even if they are reeling’.

He also went on to reckon that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be key for India in the remaining Tests. During an interaction with Times Now, Gilchrist said there is lot’s to play for with the World Test Championship final around the corner.

Rohit and Shubman Gill hit six delightful boundaries in the first five overs. But from there, Australia’s spinners spun a vicious web to trap the Indian batters. Rohit was the first to fall, dancing down the pitch to go over mid-on but couldn’t get to the pitch of the ball as it turned sharply and was stumped off Kuhnemann in the sixth over.

The left-arm spinner returned in his next over as Gill perished to a defensive prod and was caught at first slip. Lyon then got one to turn in sharply and break through Cheteshwar Pujara’s defence to hit the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja’s promotion backfired as he couldn’t keep the cut down and was caught at cover off Lyon.

In the next over, Shreyas Iyer chopped on to his stumps off Kuhnemann for a two-ball duck, as India lost five wickets in the first hour’s play. While other batters crumbled, Virat Kohli looked assured in his defence and also found some timely boundaries.

But his stay ended at 22 when off-spinner Todd Murphy trapped him in front of stumps. KS Bharat cracked a powerful sweep and slog-sweep, but was also trapped lbw off Lyon at the stroke of lunch.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel hanged around, but Kuhnemann struck again post lunch by getting some turn to take the edge of the former’s bat and was snapped by Alex Carey behind in a good low catch.

A brace of slog-sweeps followed by a hoicked four from Umesh Yadav took India past 100. But Kuhnemann got his five-fer by trapping Umesh lbw which stayed low and hit him on the back pad. Mohammed Siraj was late in responding to the second run from an alert Axar Patel and was out by miles for India’s innings to wrap up just after lunch.

Brief Scores: India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) against Australia

(With IANS inputs)











