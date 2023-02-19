Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja Partnership

Home

Virat Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja Partnership – Rohit Sharma REVEALS Game-Changing Moment After Win in Delhi

Ind vs Aus: Following the win, captain Rohit Sharma confessed that the partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the first essay was the game-changing moment of the game.

Rohit Sharma on India’s win over Australia in the second Test in Delhi

Delhi: It was a Test match to remember as no one would have believed at the start of Day 3 that India would win the game by six wickets before tea. It was Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who bundled out Australia for a paltry 113. And then, India gunned it down for the loss of four wickets. With the win, India takes a 2-0 lead and retains the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the win, captain Rohit Sharma confessed that the 59-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the first essay was the game-changing moment of the game.

“There are lot of moments across four innings, but I thought the partnership between Jadeja and Virat, and then Axar-Ash was brilliant. I think that’s a big help because of the balance we have created for ourselves,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Calling it a ‘fantastic’ result, Rohit confessed India were trailing at the start of Day 3.

“Fantastic result for us. Looking at how things were yesterday, the way we came back and finished our job was great. Even if we were just one run behind, I felt we were trailing because we had to bat last. I think the bowlers were fantastic, to take 9 wickets today morning is commendable,” Rohit said.

Ashwin set up the collapse, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up. With this, India needed to chase 115 to win and take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Five out of Jadeja’s seven wickets were clean bowled, giving him his second ten-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Australia, on the other hand, will be mighty disappointed by some extremely questionable shot selection and squandering the advantage they had at stumps on day two. Resuming from 61/1, with a healthy run-rate of 5.08 at the end of day two, Australia imploded spectacularly to lose nine wickets for 53 runs in the morning session on day three.











