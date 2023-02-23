5 C
IND vs AUS, Womens T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Beat India By 5 Runs; Qualify For FINAL

A spirited counterattack from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues went in vain as Australia entered their seventh Women’s T20 World Cup final with a five-run win over India in the first semi-final at Newlands Cricket Ground.

LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town, Feb 23: A spirited counterattack from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues went in vain as Australia entered their seventh Women’s T20 World Cup final with a five-run win over India in the first semifinal at Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After Australia’s big players stepped up to make 172/4, India’s top three aggregated only 15 runs among themselves. Harmanpreet and Jemimah rose to the occasion by making 52 and 43 respectively while spearheading the chase with a brilliant 69-run stand off 41 balls.

But the duo falling in 4.2 overs post the ten-over mark meant India could never recover from it and ended up at 167/8 in 20 overs, falling so close yet so far, yet again. India would also look at their sloppy fielding efforts and dropping two crucial chances apart from conceding 61 runs in the last five overs.

In chasing 173, India didn’t have a great start in the first four overs. Shafali Verma was trapped lbw while trying to flick off Megan Schutt. Smriti Mandhana was rapped on pads in front of stumps while going for a cut-off Ashleigh Gardner. A horrible mix-up saw Yastika Bhatia run out cheaply, leaving India at 28/3.

But Jemimah looked in great touch from the word go, nailing the pull and drive off Ashleigh. Harmanpreet, on the other hand, began with a classy cover drive off Ellyse Perry. With an emphasis to cut down the dot-balls, something which has been a problem area for India, Harmanpreet and Jemimah showed the intent to rotate the strike and looked to get a run off almost every ball.

Harmanpreet went on to smack Jess Jonassen hard over long-on for six and then used Megan’s pace to paddle over the keeper for four more. Post bringing fifty of the partnership, Jemimah enthralled everyone with a brace of fours coming through dazzling inside-out drives over extra cover off Georgia Wareham.

After kickstarting the second half of the chase with a gorgeous cover drive off Darcie Brown, Jemimah fell while trying to ramp a short ball over Alyssa Healy’s head and gave a thin edge behind to the keeper. Harmanpreet then got a reprieve at 37 when Alyssa dropped the catch while stretching to her right side.

That helped as Harmanpreet beautifully sliced Tahlia McGrath over backward point for four and then cut, and swept off Georgia to get back-to-back boundaries, the second of which got her fifty in the 15th over. But in the same over, Harmanpreet was unfortunately run-out for 52 when her bat got stuck while trying to reach the crease.

Darcie struck in the 17th over when she had Richa Ghosh holing out to deep mid-wicket. Deepti Sharma pulled wide of mid-wicket off Ashleigh while Sneh Rana brought out a slog-sweep in the gap between deep square leg and deep midwicket off Megan.

With 20 needed off the last two overs, Ellyse Perry produced a full-length dive to save a boundary and gave away just two runs off Sneh’s batting in a crunch situation. Jess Jonassen then closed the over by having Sneh clean bowled. Ashleigh defended 16 off the final over as Deepti’s boundary on the last ball wasn’t sufficient to avoid a loss for India.

Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown




  • 9:43 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Australia have won this match by 5 runs. India players leave the ground with dejected faces. IND 167/8 (20)



  • 9:42 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: That’s it!! India have lost the game!!! Australia are through to the FINAL.



  • 9:36 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!! Sneh Rana dismissed at the last ball of the 19th over!! India now need 16 to win!!! IND 157/7 (19)



  • 9:32 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Just 2 overs remaining, India need 20 runs to book a ticket in the final!!



  • 9:28 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: After 17 overs, India are now at 142/6. 31 required in the last 18 balls. Can India do it?? IND 142/6 (17)



  • 9:25 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!!! Richa Ghosh departs!! Darcie Brown picks her second wicket of the game!! Now the game has taken a full turn. India was leading and now Australia have firm grip of the game. IND 135/6 (16)



  • 9:19 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!! Oh no! Is it the beginning of the end??!!! Harmanpreet’s gone!!! Even though she has done most of the job, but still 39 runs is required in the last 30 balls. Deepti Sharma is the new batter and now she has to take her team all the way along with Richa Ghosh. IND 134/5 (15)



  • 9:16 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: FIFTY for Harmanpreet!!! It has been a captain’s knock so far was the India skipper. She came at time when her side was reeling and what an innings she has orchestrated. India are now literally running away with the game. IND 133/5 (14.4)



  • 9:14 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: 13 runs coming from the over!! Harmanpreet inch closer to her half-century. The captain has so far delivered under pressure and now has to take her team over the finishing line. 14 overs gone, India now stand at 124/4. IND 124/4 (14)



  • 9:09 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: It was a tidy over for the Australians but they have squandered a glorious chance to remove Harmanpreet. The Indian captain was dropped on at 37 by Darcie Brown. Big lifeline for the Indians and they should make full use of it. IND 111/4 (13)







