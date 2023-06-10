Menu
IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane Keep India In Contention At Stumps

By: admin

Date:


live

WTC Final 2023, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane Keep India In Contention At Stumps. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.

Ajinkya Rahane

20* (59) 3×4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

44 (60) 7×4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(11-1-32-1)*

Pat Cummins

(9-0-42-1)

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Live Score

AS IT HAPPENED | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4

India lost Shubman Gill under debatable circumstances at the stroke of tea on Day Four in a daunting chase of 444 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Saturday. At the end of the second session, India reached 41/1 in 7.1 overs with Rohit Sharma looking fluent in his 22 not out.

India were put in to chase after wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, inviting India to break the World Record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match for winning the coveted Mace.

With the ball not moving much and bounce not troublesome, India made a fast start as Rohit Sharma looked classy with a pull and on-drive off Cummins to pick two quick boundaries. Gill joined the party with a gentle punch through cover and getting a thick edge wide of the gully for a brace of fours.




  • 10:39 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023, Day 4: That’s it! India finish on 163/4. Kohli and Rahane keep the Men in Blue in contention. 280 runs required on the final day for Rohit and co to lift their maiden WTC Title.



  • 10:18 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: 36 overs into the run-chase, India are now at 151/3. Kohli, Rahane steady for the Men in Blue. IND 151/3 (36)



  • 9:30 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: That’s the end of over. One run from the over.
    110/3 (25)



  • 9:27 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: And there is a change in bowling Scott Boland comes to bowl.



  • 9:25 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: Nathan Lyon is looking for Virat Kohli’s wicket but Kohli ends the over with a boundary. India needs 335 runs to win.
    IND: 109/3 (24)



  • 9:23 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: Nathan Lyon again comes to bowl as Australia is looking for more wickets.



  • 9:22 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: Australia is bossing the game as of now. India loose couple of wickets quickly to make a comeback the batting side will have to work for a partnership. Rahane’s finger injury will be the concern for team India. Scoring 300-400 in the last day is not easy for a team.



  • 9:18 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: Australia is working hard to break this partnership. Five runs from the over.
    101/3 (23)



  • 9:14 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: Good batting from Kohli the batter knows his worth here in the WTC Final. Three from the over.
    96/3 (22)



  • 9:12 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 4: Ajinkya Rahane Joins Virat Kohli both the batters will now look for a partnership. India will hope Rahane repeats the same innings as he played in the first innings. India needs 351 runs to win this game.
    93/3 (21)













