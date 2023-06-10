Home

Sports

Highlights | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane Keep India In Contention At Stumps

live

WTC Final 2023, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane Keep India In Contention At Stumps. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.

Summary







469 (121.3)

1st Innings



296 (69.4) 270/8 (84.3)

2nd Innings



164/3 (40.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.1) IND need 280 runs to win Last Wicket: Cheteshwar Pujara c Alex Carey b Pat Cummins 27 (47) – 93/3 in 20.4 Over Ajinkya Rahane 20* (59) 3×4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 44 (60) 7×4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (11-1-32-1)* Pat Cummins (9-0-42-1)

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Live Score

AS IT HAPPENED | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4

India lost Shubman Gill under debatable circumstances at the stroke of tea on Day Four in a daunting chase of 444 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Saturday. At the end of the second session, India reached 41/1 in 7.1 overs with Rohit Sharma looking fluent in his 22 not out.

India were put in to chase after wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, inviting India to break the World Record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match for winning the coveted Mace.

With the ball not moving much and bounce not troublesome, India made a fast start as Rohit Sharma looked classy with a pull and on-drive off Cummins to pick two quick boundaries. Gill joined the party with a gentle punch through cover and getting a thick edge wide of the gully for a brace of fours.

























