IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane Keep India In Contention At Stumps

WTC Final 2023, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane Keep India In Contention At Stumps. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.
AS IT HAPPENED | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4
India lost Shubman Gill under debatable circumstances at the stroke of tea on Day Four in a daunting chase of 444 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Saturday. At the end of the second session, India reached 41/1 in 7.1 overs with Rohit Sharma looking fluent in his 22 not out.
India were put in to chase after wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, inviting India to break the World Record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match for winning the coveted Mace.
With the ball not moving much and bounce not troublesome, India made a fast start as Rohit Sharma looked classy with a pull and on-drive off Cummins to pick two quick boundaries. Gill joined the party with a gentle punch through cover and getting a thick edge wide of the gully for a brace of fours.