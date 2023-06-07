Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Head, Smith Help Australia End Day 1 At 327/3

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Head, Smith Help Australia End Day 1 At 327/3

live

Day 1 Highlights, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: At the end of first day, Steve Smith is batting on 95 while Travis Head is unbeaten on 146. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each for India.

Travis Head

146* (156) 22×4, 1×6

Steven Smith

95 (227) 14×4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(20-3-77-1)*

Mohammed Siraj

(19-4-67-1)

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS WTC Final, IND vs AUS 2023, WTC Final, WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS Live, IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final live score
Australia vs India, Final – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, WTC FINAL 2023

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj




  • 10:42 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar after Day 1 of WTC final, “With so many left-handers in the Australian side, India should have played an off-spinner. It baffles me to see that Ravi Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler, is not in the side in the WTC final. I think India missed the trick by not playing Ashwin.”



  • 10:32 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Steve Smith ends Day 1 with a boundary. Australia end Day 1 at 327/3 in 85 overs. Steve Smith and Travis Head remain unbeaten on 95 and 146 respectively.



  • 10:21 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: The last Australian wicket to fall was in the 25th over. Since then close to 60 overs have been bowled with no success. AUS 310/3



  • 10:11 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: A new ball is taken by India. Mohammed Shami starts the proceedings with tge new cherry.



  • 10:08 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: 300 comes up for Australia. Travis Head is batting on 128 while Steve Smith is unbeaten on 87. AUS 301/3



  • 9:58 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: With 13 overs still left to play, it looks like Australia would compile around 300 runs at the end of Day 1.



  • 9:46 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: 200 run stand for the fourth wicket comes up between Steve Smith and Travis Head. While Head is batting at 115, Smith is unbeaten at 76. AUS 276/3



  • 9:29 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: The partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head is really going strong and is slowly inching towards 200-run mark. The duo has taken the Indian bowlers to cleaners and as things look like, both Smith and Head will end the day for Australia. AUS 263/3



  • 9:19 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Australia are slowly taking control now, a rapid Test hundred from Travis Head, a measured innings from Steve Smith and the pair have put all the pressure back on the Indians













Source link

Previous article
Olympian Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand Joins Hands With Indian Padel Federation As Advisor
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights