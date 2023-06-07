Home

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Head, Smith Help Australia End Day 1 At 327/3

Day 1 Highlights, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: At the end of first day, Steve Smith is batting on 95 while Travis Head is unbeaten on 146. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each for India.

Run Rate: (Current: 3.85) Last Wicket: Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammad Shami 26 (62) – 76/3 in 24.1 Over Travis Head 146* (156) 22×4, 1×6 Steven Smith 95 (227) 14×4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (20-3-77-1)* Mohammed Siraj (19-4-67-1)

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

























