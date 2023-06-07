IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Ton-Up Head, Smith Put Australia In Command

live
LIVE Cricket Score & Updates, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE: Stay tuned to this space to get the all latest live updates and scored of World Test Champiopnship 2023.
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, WTC FINAL 2023
London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.
Brief Scores: Australia 73/2 in 23 overs (David Warner 43, Marnus Labuschagne 26 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/16, Shardul Thakur 1/16) against India
Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj