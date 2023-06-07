Menu
IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Ton-Up Head, Smith Put Australia In Command

Date:

Date:


live

LIVE Cricket Score & Updates, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE:

Travis Head

105* (114) 15×4, 1×6

Steven Smith

63 (167) 9×4, 0x6

Shardul Thakur

(13-1-59-1)*

Mohammad Shami

(17-2-65-1)

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS WTC Final, IND vs AUS 2023, WTC Final, WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS Live, IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final live score
Australia vs India, Final – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, WTC FINAL 2023

London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.

Brief Scores: Australia 73/2 in 23 overs (David Warner 43, Marnus Labuschagne 26 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/16, Shardul Thakur 1/16) against India

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj




  • 9:19 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Australia are slowly taking control now, a rapid Test hundred from Travis Head, a measured innings from Steve Smith and the pair have put all the pressure back on the Indians



  • 9:02 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Century for Travis Head in a WTC final. What a moment for the Australian. He becomes the first player to score a ton in an WTC final.



  • 8:50 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Fifty for Steve Smith. He takes a single to complete his 38th half-century in Tests. AUS 226/3



  • 8:36 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: 200 comes up for Australia in the 59th over. Looks like after Tea, Australia have upped the ante. Travis Head is taking on the Indian bowlers and has entered 90s. AUS 212/3



  • 8:15 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: 100 runs come up for the fourth wicket. Travis Head and Steve Smith are steering Australia at the Oval. AUS 184/3 (54)



  • 7:42 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Last over of the second session, and this session was in favor of Australia as the side managed to score 97 runs and lost a wicket. India needs to work on their bowling to pick up more wickets otherwise this will become tough for the side to chase a big total.



  • 7:39 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Fifty overs are already done and India is still looking to break his partnership as both the batters are frustrating the Indian bowlers. Five runs from the over.
    AUS 169/3 (50)



  • 7:28 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja is bowling really well to put pressure on Australia. 47 overs are done and India is still looking to break this partnership. Smith, Head has stand has crossed 80 runs mark.

    AUS 163/3 (47)



  • 7:21 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Fifty from Travis Head and Australia has now held the command.













