LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Ton-Up Head, Smith Put Australia In Command

live

LIVE Cricket Score & Updates, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023

Run Rate: (Current: 3.74) Last Wicket: Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammad Shami 26 (62) – 76/3 in 24.1 Over Travis Head 105* (114) 15×4, 1×6 Steven Smith 63 (167) 9×4, 0x6 Shardul Thakur (13-1-59-1)* Mohammad Shami (17-2-65-1)

London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.

Brief Scores: Australia 73/2 in 23 overs (David Warner 43, Marnus Labuschagne 26 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/16, Shardul Thakur 1/16) against India

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

























