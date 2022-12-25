Bangladesh’s second-innings top-scorer Litton Das stated that the 145-run goal was eminently defendable, although his facet would have preferred a cushion of 60 to 70 runs extra.

“We always know how hard it is to bat in the fourth innings in Mirpur,” he stated, on the finish of Saturday’s play. “We knew that we had to give them a 200-220 target. The score that we actually put up, it is still difficult. They will be under pressure if we take one or two quick wickets. I think this target is enough for a win.”

However that confidence will all the time come punctuated with the truth that India nonetheless has Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to come back.

“If Rishabh bats like he usually does, it will be difficult. [But] no matter how big a batter you are, if you don’t have wickets behind you, it is hard. Rishabh and [Shreyas] Iyer are definitely good players but they will be under pressure.”

India pacer Mohammed Siraj remained assured of rising victorious.

“We may have lost two wickets more than we should have and conceded some 30 runs extra, but we shouldn’t be worried,” he stated. “Axar [Patel] is set and showing good intent. There is still Rishabh and Shreyas to come. So we don’t need to worry.”