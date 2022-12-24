Indian bowlers put their facet on the right track for a series-clinching victory as they lowered Bangladesh to 71 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the second Check right here on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat struck as soon as every within the first session of the day to place Bangladesh in a spot of trouble.

Resuming from the in a single day rating of seven/0, the hosts path India by 16 runs.

Zakir Hasan and Litton Das have been on 37 and 0 respectively when lunch was taken.

Temporary Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 71 for 4 in 33 overs (Zakir Hasan 37 batting; Axar Patel 1/2).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out.