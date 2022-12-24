December 24, 2022
Home » IND vs. BAN, 2nd Check | India transfer in the direction of victory, scale back Bangladesh to 71/4 at lunch


India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates along with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Nazmul Hasan Shanto (R) in the course of the third day of the second cricket Check match between Bangladesh and India on the Sher-e-Bangla Nationwide Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
| Photograph Credit score: AFP

Indian bowlers put their facet on the right track for a series-clinching victory as they lowered Bangladesh to 71 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the second Check right here on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat struck as soon as every within the first session of the day to place Bangladesh in a spot of trouble.

Resuming from the in a single day rating of seven/0, the hosts path India by 16 runs.

Zakir Hasan and Litton Das have been on 37 and 0 respectively when lunch was taken.

Temporary Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 71 for 4 in 33 overs (Zakir Hasan 37 batting; Axar Patel 1/2).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

IPL 2023: How did the Affect Participant rule have an effect on bidding in mini-auction?

IPL 2023: How did the Affect Participant rule have an effect on bidding in mini-auction?

December 24, 2022
Pant, Shreyas put India in management

Pant, Shreyas put India in management

December 24, 2022