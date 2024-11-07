Ind vs Ban – 2nd Test – Kanpur outfield earns ‘unsatisfactory’ rating and demerit point from ICC

The outfield at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which hosted the rain-affected second Test between India and Bangladesh from October 27 to November 1, has earned an “unsatisfactory” rating from the ICC. The rating comes with one demerit point for the venue.

Only 35 overs of play were possible on day one of the Test match, and there was no play possible on days two and three – this was despite no rain falling during the scheduled playing hours on day three . In the lead-up to the Test match, the state’s public works department had deemed one of Green Park’s stands unsafe , and had instructed the stadium authorities to open up only a limited number of its upper-level seats to spectators.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association [UPCA] uses the Green Park Stadium on the basis of an MoU it has signed with the UP government. The government owns the land but as per the MoU, the stadium and its upkeep are the responsibility of the UPCA.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, who hails from Kanpur, defended the venue after it in for widespread criticism following the washout of day three, but conceded that the ground, which has hosted Test cricket since 1952, was in need of refurbishment

After more than two-and-a-half days of the Test match were washed out, India put in a concerted effort to force a victory, picking up 20 Bangladesh wickets in the space of 121.2 overs, and scoring 383 runs in just 52 overs across two innings, at an unprecedented 7.36 per over

The Green Park pitch for this Test match, meanwhile, earned a “satisfactory” rating.

The ICC rates pitches and outfields for all international games on a scale of very good to unfit: very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit. One demerit point is awarded to venues for an unsatisfactory rating, and three for an unfit rating. If any ground receives five or more demerit points in a five-year rolling period, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months.