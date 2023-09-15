Home

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Funny Walk In Waterboy Avatar Goes Viral – WATCH VIDEO

Team India is taking on Bangladesh in the final Asia Cup Super 4 stage match. Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav were rested for this match

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh side in the final Super 4 stage match of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Friday. As Team India have already qualified for the Finals of the continental tournament, management decided to rest players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Burmah, and Kuldeep Yadav. The Men in Blue were in the mood to test their bench strength against the Bangla Tigers.

Fans were missing their favourite Virat Kohli in the match but the batting maestro found his own way to entertain the fans despite not being a part of the game. Virat was seen in the Waterboy avatar and to make it more entertaining, the star batter brought out a hilarious walk.

Virat entered the field during the drinks break carrying drinks for his teammates but the way of walking he chose for that became the highlight of social media. The video of his walk is going viral all over the internet at a rapid pace.

Virat Kohli – What a fantastic character. He is enjoying each & every moment. pic.twitter.com/EVAHXmM8m1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2023

Young left-handed batter Tilak Varma has been handed his maiden ODI cap while Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have been given rest as India win the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh.

India are already in the final of the Asia Cup, which makes their clash against Bangladesh a dead rubber, thus paving the way for the likes of Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Prasidh Krishna to have some game time.

Shreyas Iyer, who had batted in the nets on Thursday after missing last two matches due to back spasm, isn’t in the playing eleven for the clash against Bangladesh. A medical update from the BCCI said Iyer, the right-handed batter, has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit.

IND vs BAN Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman















