IND vs BAN – Hasan Mahmud bags a five-for but R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja propel India

Innings India 376 (Ashwin 113, Jadeja 86, Mahmud 5-83, Taskin 3-55) vs Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed made use of the second new ball to help Bangladesh control damage and take the remaining four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs on the second morning of the first Test in Chennai. Hasan Mahmud provided the finishing touches with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah, giving him the first five-wicket haul for a Bangladesh bowler in India.
India began the day with all the advantage at 339 for 6 with the seventh-wicket stand reading 195, and if they had seen off the new ball, Bangladesh would have been batted out of the game. Taskin, though, was much improved with the second new ball, persistently testing the lower order with a good length and the odd short ball.
Ravindra Jadeja failed to add to his overnight score of 86 as he followed a shortish delivery from Taskin. Akash Deep had an eventful stay at the wicket: edges, a drop, two spanking shots, and a score of 17 off 30 before he misjudged length and ended up skying Taskin to mid-off. R Ashwin, too, fell trying to go over mid-off but toe-ending a wide one for 113.
Mahmud then came back to draw a thick edge from Bumrah and drop to his knees for a sajda for his second five-for in successive Tests.
