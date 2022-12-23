Two slips and a gully in place for Khaled. One other quiet over, and the bowler is fairly correct, pegging away on an off-stump line (or simply outdoors) on a very good size. Gill is crushed on the ultimate supply.

IND 21/0 in 10 overs (trails by 206 runs): Taijul bowls the second over. A slip and foolish mid-on in place for him. Rahul tries to barter the deliveries rigorously. Crushed! on the fourth supply, the ball passes the bat, narrowly evading the skin edge and Rahul hangs his bat in entrance of him.

IND 21/0 in 9 overs (trails by 206 runs): All set for motion. Khaled bowls the primary supply of the day to Shubman Gill. Cuts him into half. It was an in-ducker; pitched on a very good size. Wonderful supply. Then sprays it down the leg aspect. Bowls full – however not overpitched – and defended solidly off the entrance foot by Gill. 4th ball: barely in need of a size, and on center and leg, defended by Gill and the batters choose up a single.

Ok. L. Rahul tucks the ball to lengthy leg for a single. Final ball: defended by Gill.

8:45am: Sanjay Manjrekar, in his pitch report, says there are already three ‘rough’ areas for bowlers to use from the VIP finish. It’s a sign that the pitch might deteriorate quickly because the Take a look at progresses. Bangladesh’s spinners will need to exploit these marks on the pitch to attempt to unsettle the Indian batters.

Welcome to Day Two of the second Take a look at in Dhaka. It’s glorious climate for Take a look at cricket right here: it’s presently 18 levels celcius, and the temperature will rise to 27 by afternoon.

“Happy and chuffed about it. Grateful for the way things have panned out for me, and the domestic cricket that has made me a better cricketer. Love bowling with the red ball. Captaincy has been positive for me. It has got the best out of me. [The last 24 hours] have been wonderful. The feeling of donning the whites for the nation – nothing can match it.” – Jaydev Unadkat says he’s elated to be enjoying this Take a look at. A reminder – he missed 118 of India’s Checks after his debut in 2010 earlier than enjoying his second.

Day 1 Report

Bangladesh was propped up by a gutsy, backs-to-the-wall half-century by Mominul Haque (84, 157b, 12×4, 1×6) because it made 227 first-innings runs on day one of many second Take a look at on the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium right here. In reply, India was 19 for no loss at stumps.

The previous Bangladesh captain, who was not picked for the Chattogram Take a look at, hadn’t reached double-digit figures in 9 straight innings. However he got here up with a chanceless knock however for one thick edge off R. Ashwin that flew between Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli at first slip early on.

Mominul saved it tight, principally clipping and guiding deliveries bowled on his legs for runs. As time wore on, he turned much less risk-averse, lifting Jaydev Unadkat – who changed Kuldeep Yadav in an eyebrow-raising transfer – over the cordon and slicing him to the purpose fence to succeed in his fifty.

He danced down the monitor to Ashwin and went inside-out earlier than clubbing the offie for a six over vast long-on to maneuver into the 80s. However Ashwin finally had his measure when Mominul shouldered arms to a carrom ball, and the pink cherry brushed the glove and nestled in Pant’s fingers.

Bangladesh may have prospered extra if not for its lead batters’ now notorious tardiness. After electing to bat, openers Najmul Hossain and Zakir Hasan held the Indian bowlers at bay for greater than an hour, just for the middle-order to undo all the nice work.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan spooned a catch to the mid-off fielder off Umesh Yadav (15-4-25-4) first ball after lunch, whereas Litton Das (25, 26b, 2×4, 1×6) couldn’t preserve a lazy flick off Ashwin down and was caught at quick mid-wicket. Mehidy Hasan, in advantageous batting type of late, tried to chop Umesh when there was no room and edged behind.

The innings’ first breakthrough was nevertheless offered by Unadkat, who snared first-Take a look at centurion Zakir for his maiden Take a look at wicket. Unadkat had performed his solely different Take a look at in December 2010, even earlier than Kohli made his debut.

He bowled a nagging line and repeatedly acquired the ball to rise awkwardly. Zakir was out to at least one such supply, which rose and ballooned off the glove to Ok.L. Rahul at fourth slip. He additionally ended the dogged Mushfiqur Rahim’s resistance (26, 46b, 5×4), squaring him up and having him caught behind.

The circumstances surrounding Unadkat’s choice might not have been splendid, however the 31-year-old acquitted himself slightly effectively.

THE SQUADS

India: KL Rahul (c.), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ok.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed.

