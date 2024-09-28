Sports

Ind vs Ban – Maiden call-up for Mayank Yadav as India name fresh-looking 15 for Bangladesh T20Is

Ind vs Ban - Maiden call-up for Mayank Yadav as India name fresh-looking 15 for Bangladesh T20Is

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav, who lit up IPL 2024 with his searing spells of 150kph-plus pace, has earned his maiden India call-up. He has been named in India’s squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who last played a T20I in 2021, has been recalled.

India have named a fresh-looking squad of 15 for the three T20Is, which will be played between the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh and the Test series against New Zealand that starts on October 16. Given their workload, players part of India’s Test squad such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj – who were all part of India’s most recent T20I assignment in Sri Lanka – have been rested.

This has opened up space for a number of young faces. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana, who were all part of the squad for the tour of Zimbabwe in July, are back after missing the Sri Lanka tour. Jitesh will compete with Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper’s slot.

No vice-captain has been named in the squad, which will be led by full-time T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Other regulars in the squad include Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh.

The three T20Is will be played in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad on October 6, 9 and 12 respectively.

India T20I squad for Bangladesh series

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav


