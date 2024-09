Ind vs Ban, Rishabh Pant – ‘Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong most is great’

At the start of 2023, we, including Rishabh Pant , wondered if he would be on a cricket field again, leave alone be the same flamboyant Pant the world fell in love with. A road accident on the way to surprising his mother in Uttarakhand left his car in flames; most would take coming out alive of it as a blessing let alone compete in elite sport again. Less than two years later, he has beaten every recovery timeline given to him, and even though he missed the home ODI World Cup, he is a T20I world champion, and more importantly now back as a Test jack in the box.