Ind vs Ban – Suryakumar Yadav: ‘I want to have selfless cricketers in my team’

With some Test players getting a break ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, India rejigged their combination, packing their side with allrounders. In the second and third T20Is, Suryakumar used as many as seven bowling options. India’s team management has similarly asked their batters to be flexible. Nitish Kumar Reddy, one of the debutants in this series, was promoted to No.4 in the second game and he responded with 74 off 34 balls, in what was only his second international innings, after India had been reduced to 41 for 3 within the powerplay.

