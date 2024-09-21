Ind vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Chennai – Spotlight on off-colour Shakib Al Hasan amid injury murmurs

“Having seen him and known him for such a long period of time, I did go up to him and ask the reason why he has not bowled enough,” Kartik said. “And the thing which he said to me is something I completely resonate with. He’s had a finger surgery on his bowling finger which is the point of his finger of his left hand. It is swollen, it is rigid, there’s no movement no suppleness to it. So he feels he is not getting any feeling out of it. As a spinner you need the feeling. Also he is having issues with his shoulder so it’s a combination of both and it’s tough to bowl in Test cricket where you need that feel as a spinner.”
Tamim Iqbal later said on air that if Bangladesh have knowingly picked Shakib despite the discomfort in his spinning finger, then the visitors are playing with a bowler short.
“Murali Kartik said that Shakib is having trouble gripping the ball due this finger injury. If that’s the case, Bangladesh are playing with four frontline bowlers. The team management should inform whether they knew about this injury or not,” Tamim said.
BCB’s chief physician Dr Debashish, however, said that they are not aware of any discomfort for Shakib due to the finger or shoulder injury.
“Shakib had a fracture in his finger from the World Cup in India,” he said. “Before that, he had an infection from another finger injury a few years ago. Shakib though hasn’t recently complained about a finger or shoulder injury. A broken finger however can cause discomfort.”
Besides failing to take a wicket in the Test, Shakib got out to an untimely reverse sweep shortly after Litton Das got out in the first innings. Shakib is also trying something new in his batting approach, biting down on a strap around his neck apparently to keep his head from falling over when playing the ball.
