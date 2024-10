IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 1st T20I Match Report, October 06, 2024

India handed out two debuts at a debuting venue – Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior – on Sunday. Tearaway quick Mayank Yadav and seam allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy were handed caps before the toss, and were going to be called into action immediately as India chose to field after winning the toss. Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana missed out from the Indian squad.