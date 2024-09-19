IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Report, September 19 – 23, 2024

Bangladesh chose to bowl vs India
However, what is even more surprising is that Rohit Sharma said India would have bowled first themselves had they won the toss. Three quicks in both sides backed the direction the teams wanted to take. Any doubts they might have had were cleared by overcast skies, which will be a relief for people in Chennai after a week in which records were broken by the heat.
Rohit said the pitch was a little soft underfoot, which should help seam movement. The red-soil pitch should offer good bounce, and, deeper into the Test, turn.
1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt.), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Nahid Rana
