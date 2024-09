IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Report, September 19 – 23, 2024

Bangladesh kickstarted India’s home season with a surprising decision of bowling first, the first time such a call has been made in India in five years and the first time in seven years in a series involving India in India. The last time a side chose to field first in a Test in India and involving India, it was in a rain-affected Test on a green seamer

However, what is even more surprising is that Rohit Sharma said India would have bowled first themselves had they won the toss. Three quicks in both sides backed the direction the teams wanted to take. Any doubts they might have had were cleared by overcast skies, which will be a relief for people in Chennai after a week in which records were broken by the heat.