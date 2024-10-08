IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Match Preview

Big picture: India’s attacking template

The way India played showed that Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir are continuing the attacking template set by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid that helped them clinch the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Apart from Nitish Kumar Reddy (16 not out off 15 balls), everyone batted at a strike rate above 150. Moreover, they no longer suffer from the problem of their batters not chipping in with the ball. Their XI in the first T20I had as many as eight bowling options, something Suryakumar called a "happy headache".

On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted that his batters do not know how to score 180 in a T20I, as they are used to playing on 140-150 pitches at home. But that is one hurdle they will have to overcome if they are to keep the series alive.

If they need further motivation, Wednesday’s game will be Mahmudullah’s last in this format. He retires as Bangladesh’s most capped T20I player.

Form guide

India WWWWW (last five T20Is, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLLLW

In the spotlight: Hardik Pandya and Najmul Hossain Shanto

After the 2022 T20 World Cup, when Rohit took a sabbatical from the format, Hardik Pandya looked all set to replace him as India’s permanent T20I captain. That didn’t pan out. Even after Rohit’s T20I retirement, the selectors went with Suryakumar. Hardik, meanwhile, seemed to have settled into the role of an anchor, first at Gujarat Titans and then the Indian team. But in Gwalior, he showed he could still be as destructive as any batter, smashing 39 not out off just 16 balls. Before that, he opened the bowling and took 1 for 26 from four overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Bangladesh are looking for more firepower in their batting•Associated Press

If Hardik personified India’s brave approach, Shanto’s innings showed what Bangladesh need to work on. Coming in at No. 3, Shanto could manage only 27 runs, and two boundaries, despite facing 25 balls. A reason behind his cautious approach could be that Bangladesh had lost two wickets inside the first three overs, but even then a strike rate of 108 was too low. To change Bangladesh’s fortunes, the captain will have to lead by example.

Team news: Miraz to open?

Just to give as many players a chance, India could bring in Tilak Varma for Reddy and Harshit Rana for Mayank Yadav.

India (probable): 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Tamim Iqbal, who is in India as a commentator and an expert for the host broadcaster, said after the first T20I that he suggested to Shanto to open with Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Will Bangladesh listen to their former captain, or stick with what they have, or bring in Tanzid Hasan for Parvez Hossain Emon?

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Parvez Hossain Emon/Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch and conditions: A high-scoring venue

In the five matches played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2024, the 200-mark was breached in eight out of ten innings . Obviously, those teams had an extra batter in the form of Impact Player, but even without the luxury, the expectation is for a high-scoring game on Wednesday. The weather should be clear with little chance of dew.

Stats and trivia: Suryakumar’s double dose

Bangladesh have beaten India only once in 15 meetings in T20Is. The only team against whom Bangladesh have a worse record (minimum three T20Is) is South Africa: nine matches, nine losses.

On average, Suryakumar hits 2.01 sixes per innings (139 in 69) in T20I cricket. Among those who have hit at least 50 sixes in T20Is, only Evin Lewis (2.13; 111 in 52) averages more than two sixes per innings.

Hardik (87) and Arshdeep Singh (86) are fourth and fifth, respectively, on the list of most T20I wickets for India.

Litton Das is 53 short of becoming the third Bangladesh batter to score 2000 T20I runs. Shanto needs 65 to reach 1000.

Quotes

“We [Punjab Kings] did not play here this IPL, but after seeing the scores, I did not feel like checking the wicket (laughs). But yeah, we will come tomorrow and see what could be a good plan here. And of course, the captain and the coach will check the wicket and share their plan.”

India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh on the pitch in Delhi