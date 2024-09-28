IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match Report, September 27 – October 01, 2024

Bangladesh 107 for 3 (Mominul 40*, Shanto 31, Akash Deep 2-34) vs India
A start-stop drizzle meant there was no play on the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. The whole ground remained under covers throughout the day. At times, three super soppers came out, running over the covers, but the ground staff could not do much beyond that.
There was a steady drizzle till around 10am but after that, the rain was so light that had play been in progress, it might have continued. However, there was considerable rain last evening and overnight and that seemed to have done the most damage.
With no chance of an immediate start, the players went back to their hotel around 10.20am. Eventually, at 2pm, the umpires called it off.
Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam survived Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s opening spells. But Akash Deep dismissed both of them soon after to put India ahead. Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto then stabilised the innings before R Ashwin ended their 51-run stand by trapping Shanto lbw. However, before either team could take significant advantage, the weather intervened.
Source link