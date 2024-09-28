Sports

IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match Report, September 27 – October 01, 2024

IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match Report, September 27 - October 01, 2024

Bangladesh 107 for 3 (Mominul 40*, Shanto 31, Akash Deep 2-34) vs India

A start-stop drizzle meant there was no play on the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. The whole ground remained under covers throughout the day. At times, three super soppers came out, running over the covers, but the ground staff could not do much beyond that.

There was a steady drizzle till around 10am but after that, the rain was so light that had play been in progress, it might have continued. However, there was considerable rain last evening and overnight and that seemed to have done the most damage.

With no chance of an immediate start, the players went back to their hotel around 10.20am. Eventually, at 2pm, the umpires called it off.

Things were only slightly better on the first day. A combination of rain and bad light allowed just 33 overs in which Bangladesh scored 107 for 3. After India won the toss, which itself was delayed by an hour, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. This is not what India do usually at home; the last time they chose to bowl first in a home Test was nine years ago: against South Africa in Bengaluru in 2015. Coincidentally, that Test was also marred by rain.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam survived Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s opening spells. But Akash Deep dismissed both of them soon after to put India ahead. Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto then stabilised the innings before R Ashwin ended their 51-run stand by trapping Shanto lbw. However, before either team could take significant advantage, the weather intervened.


