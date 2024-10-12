IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Match Report, October 12, 2024

India continued to put themselves under the pressure of posting a total and defending in the dew as they won the toss and decided to bat first. Najmul Hassan Shanto, the Bangladesh captain, said Bangladesh would have chased anyway. India, currently leading the T20I series 2-0, are looking to complete a whitewash across formats after winning the Tests 2-0.
This was Mahmudullah’s last T20 international for Bangladesh. He was presented a memento at the end of the huddle during the warm-ups.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
