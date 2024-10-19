Sports

Ind vs NZ 1st Test – Bengaluru weather watch – spells of rain and thunderstorms forecast for last day

The promised rain has stayed away from Bengaluru long enough for the first India vs New Zealand Test to get into a position from where all results are possible – with New Zealand certainly better placed – but the weather could have the final say after all.

The Indian met department’s forecast, not long after a downpour ended play early on the fourth day, said Bengaluru will have “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” on Sunday, while Accuweather’s forecast promised “thunderstorms in the area late Saturday night through Sunday evening”.

That, looking at the match situation, where New Zealand will start the day in search of the 107 runs they need with all ten second-innings wickets in hand, will be useful for India, who can hope there isn’t enough time for those runs to be scored. New Zealand, fresh off a 2-0 Test series loss in Sri Lanka and widely considered underdogs for this Test series, will want the opposite: a clear spell of cricket, maybe for a session, where they can go for the target.

The first day of the Bengaluru Test had no play at all, with persistent rain forcing the covers to stay in place right through the day. Play did begin the following morning, still overcast, and the New Zealand fast bowler ran amok after India opted to bat first, skittling the hosts for 46 in 31.2 overs. They then put up 402, and India responded with 462, setting New Zealand a seemingly modest target.

As has been mentioned before, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium does have a world-class drainage facility and has in place a subsurface aeration system, which is designed to allow play to begin within minutes of the rain ceasing.


