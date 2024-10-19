Ind vs NZ 1st Test – Bengaluru weather watch – spells of rain and thunderstorms forecast for last day

The Indian met department’s forecast, not long after a downpour ended play early on the fourth day, said Bengaluru will have “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” on Sunday, while Accuweather’s forecast promised “thunderstorms in the area late Saturday night through Sunday evening”.

That, looking at the match situation, where New Zealand will start the day in search of the 107 runs they need with all ten second-innings wickets in hand, will be useful for India, who can hope there isn’t enough time for those runs to be scored. New Zealand, fresh off a 2-0 Test series loss in Sri Lanka and widely considered underdogs for this Test series, will want the opposite: a clear spell of cricket, maybe for a session, where they can go for the target.