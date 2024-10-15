Ind vs NZ 1st Test – WTC – Rain washes out India’s training session on Bengaluru Test match eve

The weather had taken away roughly half the playing time of India’s last home Test, in Kanpur against Bangladesh just over two weeks ago, but India still managed to win the game with some quick run-scoring and fantastic bowling. New Zealand’s tour of the subcontinent has also had its share of weather woes – their first Test of the tour, a non-World Test Championship (WTC) game against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, couldn’t be played at all, though the lack of proper drainage facilities at the venue played as big a role as the weather for that eventuality.
