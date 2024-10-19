IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard, 1st Test at Bengaluru, October 16

9.4 to SN Khan , stunner at mid-off. Sarfaraz tries to counterattack, looks to go down the ground, ends up mis-hitting but mid-off is wide as it usually is in such conditions. Conways sticks out his right hand, diving, and grabs this with the ball past his body. 10 / 3

23.5 to RA Jadeja , Loops up to point via a soft leading edge. Another catch for Ajaz at point. Good length and on leg stump, Jadeja aims to flick it over the leg side, but is a bit early onto the shot. Henry now generates some extra bounce and has Jadeja flapping a catch to point. 34 / 6

23.6 to R Ashwin , the 36 all out is still on. Henry is on a hat-trick. This is the perfect ball. On a good length, just outside off, Ashwin has to play at it. The ball nips away and kicks off, takes the shoulder off the bat, and an easy catch at gully. 34 / 7

25.3 to RR Pant , this is the big blow. The metronomic Henry strikes again. On a length, just nibbling it enough. Wobble seam, around leg, on a length, makes him play, nips away, takes the edge, and second slip does the rest. 39 / 8

31.2 to Kuldeep Yadav , well deserved fifth wicket and 100 across his Test career! Matt Henry has been sensational for New Zealand – all through his career, even when he was surplus to requirements with Southee and Boult and Wagner commanding their spots in the XI. He never gave up and now he has a five-for in India against India, who are bowled out for 46, their lowest total at home! The wicket happens with a back of a length ball that lures Kuldeep, for once, to play away from the body and the outside edge goes to gully’s left, where the sub fielder Bracewell dives and picks up a blinder.. 46 / 10