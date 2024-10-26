Sports

Ind vs NZ – Jadeja, Ashwin wrap up New Zealand as India set 359 to win on tough pitch

India 156 trail New Zealand 259 and 255 (Phillips 48, Blundell 41, Jadeja 3-72, Ashwin 2-97) by 359 runs

India got the remaining five wickets for 57 runs through Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, but that only meant the pitch has become more difficult, making the target of 359 look gargantuan.
That Jadeja turned the ball big at the pace of mid-90s was only a promising sign for New Zealand. Even full balls were difficult to hit out as Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel discovered with catches in the deep. To apply the finishing touches to a dream third innings, Glenn Phillips hit two sixes in a last-wicket partnership to take the lead past 350.

The day didn’t start well for India as they went to the experienced pair of spinners. The first ball from Ashwin produced an edge that Rohit Sharma didn’t go for. Tom Blundell and Phillips added a quick 33 to the overnight score before Jadeja found his first wicket of the match, a natural variation that went past Blundell’s inside edge.

Santner thought he had a half-volley he could hit for a six, but the pitch played its tricks and the toe-end of the bat could only send it as far as long-on. Ashwin produced an edge from Tim Southee, which Rohit accepted this time.

In a chaotic finish to the innings, Ashwin was denied a wicket as India failed to review, but Ajaz’s slog-sweep in the next over ended up in a superb catch at deep midwicket. Washington Sundar ran to his right and stuck out his long arms, but this only meant his chances of taking a second five-for in the match were evaporating. He was not done for the match, though. Don’t be surprised if he is promoted in the batting order.

The last wicket was lazy play from both Washington and William O’Rourke. Phillips, having hit two sixes, was looking to manipulate strike and caught Washington napping at deep cover. The non-existent second now looked on, and O’Rourke took it casually, not expecting a throw at his end. Jadeja showed quick thinking by deflecting the throw onto the stumps even as he was expressing displeasure with Washington.


