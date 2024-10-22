Sports

Ind vs NZ – Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill likely to be fit to play Pune Test

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 22, 2024
0 17 1 minute read
Ind vs NZ - Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill likely to be fit to play Pune Test

India are also hopeful of Pant returning to action as a wicketkeeper as they aim to bounce back from the defeat in the series opener in Bengaluru.

Pant hurt his knee on the second day of the Test when he was attempting to stump Devon Conway in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings. He failed to collect the ball and copped a blow. He winced in pain and went off the field straightaway. Dhruv Jurel took the gloves from Pant and kept for the rest of the first innings and the 27.4 overs of New Zealand’s second innings.

Gill had missed the Bengaluru Test with neck stiffness.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“Rishabh’s pretty good,” ten Doeschate said. “I think Rohit [Sharma] touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he’ll be good to keep in this Test as well.

“He’s batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets,” ten Doeschate said of Gill. “He’s got a little bit of discomfort, but I’ll think he will be good to go for the Test.”


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 22, 2024
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Shreyas Iyer relishes Ranji Trophy century for Mumbai vs Maharashtra, keen for Test comeback

Shreyas Iyer relishes Ranji Trophy century for Mumbai vs Maharashtra, keen for Test comeback

October 19, 2024
Ind vs NZ 1st Test - Bengaluru weather watch - spells of rain and thunderstorms forecast for last day

Ind vs NZ 1st Test – Bengaluru weather watch – spells of rain and thunderstorms forecast for last day

October 19, 2024
NZ-W Flag

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard, 1st Test at Bengaluru, October 16

October 19, 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India A on tour of Australia

Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India A on tour of Australia

October 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow