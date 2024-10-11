Ind vs NZ – Test squad – Mohammed Shami not ready for New Zealand Tests; Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs SL-W 12th Match, Group A Match Report, October 09, 2024

Bangladesh bowl in must-win game against unchanged India

Arshdeep Singh rises up to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

Women’s T20 World Cup – Ind vs SL – Smriti Mandhana – ‘We are still better than what we have been playing’

Shane Watson – I think Pant is going to have a big series in Australia