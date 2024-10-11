Ind vs NZ – Test squad – Mohammed Shami not ready for New Zealand Tests; Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain

India will go into the home Test series against New Zealand with pretty much the same squad that took on Bangladesh in September – that means Mohammed Shami hasn’t recovered in time for what will be India’s last red-ball action ahead of the five-Test series in Australia to close out this year. Yash Dayal, who was in the squad for that series, also misses out.
Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain for the three Tests against New Zealand.
India Test squad for the New Zealand series
Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt)
